Sahuarita woman dies in 3-vehicle crash on Pima Mine Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sahuarita woman died in a three-vehicle collision on Pima Mine Rd. Thursday morning.

According to the Sahuarita Police Department, officers responded to the scene at 8:13 a.m.

Witnesses told SPD that a vehicle traveling eastbound entered the westbound lane, striking one vehicle. This wreck resulted in another vehicle being hit.

The driver heading eastbound was killed in the crash. She has been identified as 50-year-old Alisa Gullatta.

The drivers of the other two vehicles went to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. If you have any information, call 520-351-4900.