Sahuarita teachers, supporters to rally for education

SAHUARITA, Ariz. - The Sahuarita School District for Arizona Educators United will be joining the RedforEd movement this afternoon.

Educators and supporters will be rallying in Sahuarita today from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the corner of Sahuarita Road and Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

A representative says they are expecting a large crowd for their first event.

Educators and supporters are sharing their concern for the future students and education in Arizona.

Priscilla Casper will be live from the rally and have much more on this story coming up on KGUN 9 On Your Side at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.