Sahuarita teacher honored with award

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sahuarita teacher was honored for his hard work Monday.

Sahuarita teacher Luis Sainz was surprised by the Chicanos por la Causa for the '2021 Esperanza Latino Teacher Awards.'

Sainz is a fourth grade teacher at Sahuarita Intermediate School. The organization surprised him at school today.

He said "Oh it's great, I mean when you teach you try and do your best and a lot of teachers don't get recognized, so getting recognized, it's amazing. And the school gets money too? That's even better."

Sainz added "I just want to thank everyone. From the kids, to the parents, from the support I get around campus. My higher admins, my wife, I mean everyone supports me. I feel I'm lucky."

They say that as an English learner himself, Sainz helps give his students the tools they need to be successful, while encouraging them to do their best.

On top of that, when his district faced virtual learning during the pandemic, Sainz developed training's on how to use the schools online platform.