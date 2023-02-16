Sahuarita residents to determine future of Rural Metro Fire stations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some changes may be coming to the town of Sahuarita when it comes to who will respond to any fire or medical emergencies.

As it stands now, three stations in the town are run by Rural Metro Fire. Those three stations could soon be closing with another neighboring fire service taking it over. The move would result in stations 79, 82 and 81 being run by the Green Valley Fire District.

"This isn't a hostile takeover by Green Valley," Rural Metro Fire Chief Karl Isselhard said. "This is Rural Metro and Green Valley and the town of Sahuarita working collaboratively."

Rural Metro has been serving the Sahuarita community since the 70's. The department relies on funding from a voluntary membership, which according to Chief Isselhard, they only have about 40 percent of the community participating, which is why the move to annex made the most sense.

"We're in the administrative phase. So administrative steps have to occur, boundary impact statements have to occur, public hearings have to occur. Once those are completed and wrapped up, then the real important part of the annexation process occurs and that's petition passing," Chuck Wunder, Green Valley Fire Chief said. "This is where the residents of Sahuarita have their voice heard. We will have to go door to door and have property owners sign petitions, authorizing the Green Valley Fire District to annex that area."

The process will likely take a year, but both chiefs say the men and women working the three stations in Sahuarita won't be without a job.

"Nobody's losing a job in this transition," Wunder said. "Rural Metro has opportunities and Green Valley Fire will have opportunities to transition Rural Metro employees into positions as well."

As for the three stations and if they'll still be used, Fire Chief Wunder says they do have a developer looking at the stations to determine what will be needed.

KGUN 9 also reached out to Nico Latini the Union President of the Old Pueblo Firefighters Association that represents Rural Metro Fire. He provided the following statement.

"The firefighters that provide service to the area facing station closures are dedicated to their work and the community they serve. We want what is best for the residents and businesses in those areas and will continue to answer the calls for emergency services when they come in. "Our greatest fear is increased response times when someone calls 911, and job uncertainty. The Union’s plan is to work together with the Green Valley Fire District and their Union leadership to reduce and hopefully eliminate the potential for either." Nico Latini, OPFFA Union President.



