Sahuarita Police: Woman shot, killed in home on Thomas Jefferson Way

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened June 20.

Around 10:14 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Thomas Jefferson Way, where they found a woman with gunshot wounds, according to the department. Officers and medics attempted lifesaving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead.

Police identified the woman as 34- year-old Jing Hu.

Through further investigation, it was learned that Hu was the ex-girlfriend of the current resident.

Hu and resident had previously ended their relationship, including access to the home, according to the department. The resident was not expecting Hu to come to the home, nor had they been in contact.

Hu entered the home through a window located in the back, police say. During that time, the resident heard the noise and retrieved a firearm.

According to the department, the resident entered the room and saw "a shadowy figure of a person," distinguishing that as a threat and discharged the firearm at least three times, ultimately striking Hu.

After, the resident turned on the light and recognized Hu, the resident called 911, police say. The name of the resident is not being released at this time, as no charges have been made.

The resident has cooperated in the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time.

The Pima County Attorney’s Office will review the investigation following a conclusion.

It is asked that anyone with information about this case, call SPD Detectives at 911 or 520-344-7000 during business hours, or call the tip line at 520-445-7847.