Sahuarita Police seeks information following incident at Fry's Marketplace

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department is seeking information following an incident at Fry's Marketplace July 11.

According to Sahuarita Police, a report taken from a father of a minor, the report said, an unknown male suspect was following his minor child throughout the store, including the restroom.

Surveillance footage captured the male suspect leaving the restroom and the store, according to SPD. The suspect was seen leaving the store in a grey colored four door sedan.

At this time, the make and model of the vehicle are unknown, police say.

Those with information regarding this incident are asked to call 911, 88-CRIME, or the SPD Tip Line at 520-344-7847.