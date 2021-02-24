Sahuarita Police seek help in identifying aggravated assault suspect

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for help in identifying an aggravated assault suspect.

On Monday, around 6:35 p.m. a suspect entered a Walmart at 18680 S. Nogales Highway, where the suspect was involved in a verbal argument with a store associate, SPD say. During the incident, the suspect pointed a handgun at the associate.

Police say the suspect did put the handgun away and was then escorted out of the store.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50-60s, approximately six feet tall, has a gray hair and a beard, according to SPD. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans.

Police say he is connected to a light colored Sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 88-CRIME or contact SPD by calling 520-344-7000.