Sahuarita Police searching for bank robbery suspect

Posted at 9:04 PM, Sep 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-11 00:04:36-04

SAHUARITA, Ariz. — The Sahuarita Police Department responded to reports of a bank robbery Thursday.

According to a news release, the robbery happened at the U.S. Bank inside of the Safeway at 1305 W. Duval Mine Road around 3:15 p.m.

Investigators learned an unidentified male suspect approached the U.S. Bank counter and demanded money from a bank teller, SPD said.

After obtaining money, the man left on foot in an unknown direction.

SPD says the suspect is described as a dark-complected, with a medium build, and is between 25 and 35 years of age.

He was wearing dark-colored clothing with a face covering and a baseball hat.

If you have any information, call 911, or 344-7000.

