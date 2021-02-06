Sahuarita Police search for missing 78-year-old man

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing 78-year-old man.

SPD says 78-year-old Manuel Campos was last seen Friday on foot leaving his home near the area of 200 block of E. Corte Rancho Dorada.

Manuel is described as 5-foot 4-inches, weighs approximately 135 pounds, SPD says. He was last seen wearing a white or brown sweatshirt, black pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 and to reference case number S21020201.