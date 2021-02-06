Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Sahuarita Police search for missing 78-year-old man

items.[0].image.alt
Sahuarita Police Department
The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing 78-year-old man.
thumbnail_Manual Campos.jpg
Posted at 12:02 PM, Feb 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-06 14:21:12-05

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing 78-year-old man.

SPD says 78-year-old Manuel Campos was last seen Friday on foot leaving his home near the area of 200 block of E. Corte Rancho Dorada.

Manuel is described as 5-foot 4-inches, weighs approximately 135 pounds, SPD says. He was last seen wearing a white or brown sweatshirt, black pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 and to reference case number S21020201.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.