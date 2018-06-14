Sahuarita Police: Man may have shot himself in deadly domestic violence situation

SAHUARITA, Ariz. - UPDATE: Sahuarita Police have identified the man found dead with gunshot wounds as 39-year-old Matthew Beckovich. This case is still under investigation.

Sahuarita Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

According to Chief John Noland with SPD, the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 14200 block of S. Via Del Moro.

Officers responded to a 911 call and learned the incident involved a discharge of a firearm within the home.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot trauma. A woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital.

Police say the incident was domestic violence, and the man may have shot himself.

There are no suspects at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.