Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Sahuarita Police investigate firearm discharged at unoccupied building

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
The Sahuarita Police Department is investigating a firearm discharged at an unoccupied building Tuesday.
sahuarita police.PNG
Posted at 6:52 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 21:52:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department is investigating a firearm discharged at an unoccupied building Tuesday.

Around 7:17 a.m., officers responded to the Walgreens Pharmacy located at 18600 S. Nogales Highway to a report of criminal damage to a business, according to SPD. Upon arrival, officers observed a drive-thru window that had been shot multiple times.

According to the department, the damage is suspected to have happened between 9:00 PM on Monday, July 19, 2021 and 7:00 AM on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have observed or heard the incident to call 911 or 520-344-7000 during business hours, or by calling the tip line at 520- 445-7847.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!