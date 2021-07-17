Sahuarita Police arrest suspect in connection to burglary

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department made in arrest in connection to a burglary Friday.

On Thursday, around 1:37 a.m., officers responded to the 18700 block of Avenida Paso Cortito for a report of a male attempting to gain entry into a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home, according to the department. Prior to arrival, a security camera captured footage of the suspect, and the homeowner chased off the suspect.

Arriving officers searched the surrounding area but were not able to find the suspect, according to the department.

Around 6:00 a.m., residents reported vehicles being "rummaged through and items, including a firearm, being stolen," police say.

On Friday,around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the Circle K located at 18675 N. Nogales Highway for a report of shoplifting, according to the department. Upon arrival, the arriving officer recognized the suspect as the suspect from the earlier reported vehicle thefts.

Around 5 a.m., the suspect returned to the Circle K, where he was taken into custody.

According to the department, a search warrant was served at a residence in the 1100 block of Camino Hombre Viejo and the suspect was arrested.

The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old juvenile male.

He was booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center on multiple counts of burglary and weapons charges.

The firearm was recovered from the residence, along with other stolen items.

If suspicious activity is seen, residents are asked to report it by calling 911.