Sahuarita Police arrest man after child porn investigation

SAHUARITA, Ariz. — The Sahuarita Police Department made an arrest Friday following a child pornography investigation.

On Sep. 2, detectives served a search warrant in the 60 block of E. Camino Rancho Felice. During the search, there were several electronic items that were seized. After examination of those items, several images of suspected child pornography were found.

Police say 58-year-old Kenneth Caldermone Johnsen was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail for seven counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Sahuarita Police Department is asking anyone that may have information about this case call 911 or 520-344-7000 Monday - Friday. You can also contact the TIP Line at 520-445-7847.