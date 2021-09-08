Sahuarita pecan processing plant to close, pecan farming will continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita pecan processing plant will officially close at the end of 2021.

Farmers Investment Co. (FICO) says the closure is due to a challenging market and the ongoing pandemic.

"FICO is taking this action because of a challenging global pecan market resulting from tariffs, low-cost competition from Mexican pecan processors, and the financial impacts from COVID-19. These factors combined to make it unsustainable to continue shelling pecans in Sahuarita," said the company.

In a news release, the company said 130 of FICO's employees will be affected.

FICO says despite the closure of the plant, it will continue to grow pecans on its farms in Santa Cruz Valley and San Simon.

