Sahuarita officers arrest barricaded man after hours of negotiation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima Regional Special Weapons and Tactics Team team took a man into custody who barricaded himself for hours after firing shots, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.

On Dec. 16, Sahuarita officers received a call regarding shots fired in a home on Via Rancho Grande.

Once at the residence, 36-year-old suspect Stephen Kalberloh was identified and refused to leave.

A robotic dog was used to deliver a phone to Kalberloh but he through it out the door, continuing hours of negotiation.

When negotiations failed, the Pima Regional SWAT team were brought in and took Kalberloh in custody with no injuries.

Kalberloh was booked for counts of Domestic Violence, Disorderly Conduct and discharging a firearm within city limits, said SPD.