Sahuarita mom describes emergency room after son contracts RSV

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — RSV cases are on the rise in children and already local hospitals are having to implement new strategies to try to keep up with the growing list of patients hitting their emergency rooms.

Banner announced they would be implementing visitor restrictions on Monday.

· Restricting visitors if they have a fever, cough, vomiting or diarrhea. · All visitors over the age of 2 are required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth for the duration of their visit · Restricting visitors under the age of 13. Siblings, who do not have cold and flu symptoms, may visit a new baby on the Obstetrics unit or Pediatric unit. That child may be screened for illness by staff before being allowed to visit. · Children, including siblings will not be allowed to visit the NICU · Children 12 and under must be supervised by an adult at all times in public waiting areas and cafeterias. · Visitors are highly encouraged to wash or sanitize hands frequently while at the hospital to prevent getting the flu or potentially spreading any illness. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals. We appreciate everyone’s help in keeping our patients safe,’’ said Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health. RSV, a seasonal respiratory virus common among young children, has arrived earlier than normal in Arizona with cases up more than 300 percent compared to a typical season. -Banner Health

Tucson Medical Center (TMC) is opening two new clinics to keep up with the number of patients they are getting.

Jennifer Contreras, a mom from Sahuarita, says she knew something wasn't right with her youngest son Caysen. When he started to seem lethargic, she checked his oxygen levels and knew she needed to get him to a hospital.

"When I noticed that they were that low, I knew that we weren't close enough for me to transport him to a hospital comfortably," Contreras said. "We called 911, and the paramedics got here within a couple of minutes and immediately started him on oxygen."

Caysen has a rare genetic condition, so any respiratory infections he contracts can turn dangerous quickly.

"Seeing him being treated by paramedics, obviously there's a lot going on," Conteras said. "We just kind of stepped back and let them do what they needed to do."

After being transported by EMT's to Tucson Medical Center, Caysen was put on oxygen and stayed overnight.

"When we were there in the ER, it was the fullest, I think I've ever seen it and we spent many, many nights in the ER," Contreras said.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, cases in Arizona are on the rise and have more than doubled than this time last year. There have been over 2,500 cases since the start of October, 246 of those cases reported from Pima County.

Contreras says had TMC not been so full, she thinks her son would have stayed longer in the hospital, especially with his underlying condition.

Thankfully, Caysen is now back at home and feeling much better.

For more information on RSV symptoms and how you can prevent transmission, click here.

