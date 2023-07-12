Sahuarita man arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County man was arrested Monday and and is facing charges for April homicide.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says 43-year-old Roger Johnston has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 38 year-old Abagail Smith.

On April 22, Johnston called 911 saying Smith fell from a ladder and he was performing CPR. She was transported to Banner University Medical Center where she later died.

Detectives say the initial details did not match Smith's death and they arrested Johnston for second degree murder.

Deputies are still investigating Smith's death.