Sahuarita High School in lockdown; suspicious device found on campus

Multiple Sahuarita police officers are at Sahuarita High School, investigating an incident involving a suspicious device, possibly with wires attached to it, according to a post made on the Sahuarita Police Department Facebook page.

A landscaper discovered the device and the area the device is in has been cordoned off, the post said.

Sahuarita Unified School District and Sahuarita Police Department are asking parents and family members to not respond to the school at this time.

Sahuarita High School is currently in lockdown. An updated post said that SUSD and SPD are evacuating the school. There are no reported injuries.