Sahuarita celebrates 28th birthday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sahuarita is celebrating its 28th birthday as it was incorporated in 1994.

The area was found in 1911 and was named after the Saguaro Cactus.

The Hohokam were the first inhabitants of the region and now is home to 35,910 people according to the latest Census. pic.twitter.com/VaJUMwUjLp — PimaCountyDOT (@PimaCountyDOT) September 22, 2022

Pima County Department of Transportation made their celebrations by posting a couple fun facts about the town.