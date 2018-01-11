Saguaro National Park may raise entrance fee

Brandi Walker
6:15 PM, Jan 10, 2018

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Saguaro National Park is asking for the public's input. The popular national park is looking to raise its entrance fee this spring.

If approved the fee hike will go into effect on May 1, 2018.

Individual weekly admission could raise from $5 to $10 per person and the Saguaro National Park annual pass could raise from $35 to $40.

The national park is taking public comments through February 9.

