Saguaro National Park expands by nearly 50 acres after land acquisition

Saguaro National Park West will expand by 47 acres after the Trust for Public Land (TPL) acquired two properties in the foothills of the Tucson Mountains.

According to a release from TPL, the expansion will improve connectivity between Saguaro National Park and Sweetwater Preserve.

“This expansion supports outdoor recreation, boosts the region’s outdoor economy, and advances TPL’s mission to connect everyone to the outdoors while protecting national treasures, like Saguaro National Park, for future generations," stated Carrie Besnette Hauser, President and CEO of the trust.

The land was purchased with the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the news release said. TPL also received financial assistance to help with costs on projects from Pima County and the Southern Arizona Hiking Club.

“I’m beyond pleased to see Saguaro National Park West growing with this new addition of beautiful natural land," Pima County Supervisor Jennifer Allen said. “Being good stewards of our public lands is one of the core principles of Pima County, as laid out in the Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan, and it’s an honor to see our conservation partner, Trust for Public Land, continue and expand that stewardship within our community.”

Saguaro National Park West is over 25,000 acres, while Saguaro National Park East is over 67,000 acres.