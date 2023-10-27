Safford schools put on lockdown Friday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Safford schools in nearby Graham County has been put on lockdown after information was received that a student was in possession of a firearm at Safford High School on Friday morning, according to a City of Safford Facebook post:

All Safford schools were placed under lockdown. The Safford Police Department is working with other local law enforcement agencies to clear the high school. No suspect or firearm were located during searches. The local law enforcement agencies are setting up a reunification point at the Safford Bus Barn.



More updates will be provided as information becomes available.