Safeway Plaza in Benson evacuated; multiple roads closed

TUCSON, Ariz. — Several stores in Benson are evacuated and multiple roads closed as police are responding to a situation in Benson Wednesday evening, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

The Safeway Plaza near Ocotillo Avenue and 4th Street has been evacuated, the CCSO said. Authorities have also closed exits 303 and 304 on I-10, Ocotillo Avenue and Hickory Road, Ocotillo Avenue and Cholla Avenue.

The CCSO only described the situation as a "law enforcement issue," and didn't immediately return a request for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest information.