Safety whistles fundraised to help local hikers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nonprofit in Arizona is working to give out whistles for hikers in need of help during an emergency.

Sunny Parker founded Arizona Foothills 911 after the death of Dr. Evan Dishion and Kathleen Patterson in Sept. 2022.

They both died hiking in Cave Creek and theirs aren't the only stories of hikers in need of rescue.

Foothills 911 attempted to search for Kathleen after not returning home.

"One day I thought what could have saved any one of those two hikers," said Amy Dishion.

After hours of research, Sunny discovered safety whistles and ordered thousands to give away.

A fundraiser in honor of the two hikers allowed for these whistles to be bought and handed out for free.

"My goal is to start here, but I would like to take this into Bisby. I want to hit Tuscon, I want to hit all the areas where people hike. Even if it saves a life of one hiker or one person, I think it's worth it," expressed Steve Patterson.