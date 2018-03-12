Safe medicine disposal available in Tucson

Partly Cloudy
Ward 3 in Tucson is raising awareness for "Dispose-a-Med" for the month of March.
TUCSON, Ariz. - It is more important than ever to properly dispose of unused prescription medicine given the current deadly opioid epidemic throughout the country.
This is an environmentally friendly option to get rid of medications and to ensure they don't fall into the wrong hands or contaminate our water supply.
What's accepted:
What's NOT accepted:
To find a full list of Dispose-A-Med locations, visit this City of Tucson website.