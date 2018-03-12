Safe medicine disposal available in Tucson

4:05 PM, Mar 11, 2018
Ward 3 in Tucson is raising awareness for "Dispose-a-Med" for the month of March.

TUCSON, Ariz. - It is more important than ever to properly dispose of unused prescription medicine given the current deadly opioid epidemic throughout the country.

Ward 3 in Tucson is raising awareness for the "Dispose-A-Med" medication disposal program for the month of March.

This is an environmentally friendly option to get rid of medications and to ensure they don't fall into the wrong hands or contaminate our water supply.

What's accepted:

  • Expired/unused/unneeded prescription
  • Over-the-counter meds
  • Tablets
  • Capsules
  • Vitamins
  • Veterinarian prescribed meds

What's NOT accepted:

  • Liquids
  • Cremes
  • Inhalation/aerosol bottles
  • Sharps
  • Household hazardous waste
  • Batteries

To find a full list of  Dispose-A-Med locations, visit this City of Tucson website.

