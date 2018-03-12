Safe medicine disposal available in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - It is more important than ever to properly dispose of unused prescription medicine given the current deadly opioid epidemic throughout the country.

Ward 3 in Tucson is raising awareness for the "Dispose-A-Med" medication disposal program for the month of March.

This is an environmentally friendly option to get rid of medications and to ensure they don't fall into the wrong hands or contaminate our water supply.

What's accepted:

Expired/unused/unneeded prescription

Over-the-counter meds

Tablets

Capsules

Vitamins

Veterinarian prescribed meds

What's NOT accepted:

Liquids

Cremes

Inhalation/aerosol bottles

Sharps

Household hazardous waste

Batteries

To find a full list of Dispose-A-Med locations, visit this City of Tucson website.