Vehicle hits and seriously injures pedestrian on 12th Ave. near Oregon St.

Kevin Boughton
7:42 PM, Dec 23, 2017
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A pedestrian was severely injured and taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a vehicle hit him or her on South 12th Avenue near Oregon Street.

Officials say the injuries are life-threatening.

TPD Public Information Officer Chris Hawkins tweeted South 12th Avenue is closed from Oregon Street to Canada Street. It was not immediately known when the street will re-open.

Officials ask people to use an alternate route if possible.

Adult pedestrian struck in the area of S 12th Ave/W Canada St...transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

S 12th Ave is closed from Oregon St to Canada St, avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/WHaUSqVUOr

— Ofc. Chris Hawkins (@HawkinsTPD) December 24, 2017

