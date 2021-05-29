Watch
Rural Metro Fire crews respond to near drowning incident at Sunrise and Kolb

Rural Metro firefighters responded to a near drowning incident near Sunrise and Kolb Friday.
Posted at 9:54 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 00:54:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rural Metro firefighters responded to a near drowning incident near Sunrise and Kolb Friday.

Around 6 p.m., crews responded to the area of Sunrise Drive and Kolb Road for a report of a drowning, upon arrival, crews found a child approximately 5-years-old not moving in a swimming pool, RMF says. The child was pulled out of the pool and was given CPR, and started breathing and became conscious again.

The child was taken to a hospital, RMF says. There is no information on the patients current condition.

No further details were immediately released.

