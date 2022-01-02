Rural Metro Fire crews respond to multiple swift water rescues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following the rain, Rural Metro Fire crews responded to multiple swift water rescue calls Saturday.

Crews responded to the area of Soldiers Trail and Conestoga for one of the rescues. According to Rural Metro, the driver was extricated out of the vehicle with the help of a ladder from Tucson Fire.

Rural Metro says drivers are asked to obey road closure signs and avoid flooded areas.

