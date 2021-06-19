Rural Metro Fire crews battle recycling yard fire near Wilmot and Sahuarita roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rural Metro Fire crews are actively battling a structure and recycling yard fire Friday evening.
Around 2:30 p.m., crews responded to the fire near Wilmot and Sahuarita roads, according to fire officials. Tucson Fire crews are also assisting in containing the fire.
#TucsonFire is currently providing mutual aid to Rural Metro with a fire south of #Tucson #TFD— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 18, 2021
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No further information was immediately released.
