Rural Metro Fire crews battle recycling yard fire near Wilmot and Sahuarita roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rural Metro Fire crews are actively battling a structure and recycling yard fire Friday evening.

Around 2:30 p.m., crews responded to the fire near Wilmot and Sahuarita roads, according to fire officials. Tucson Fire crews are also assisting in containing the fire.

#TucsonFire is currently providing mutual aid to Rural Metro with a fire south of #Tucson #TFD — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 18, 2021

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was immediately released.

