Rural Metro Fire crews battle recycling yard fire near Wilmot and Sahuarita roads

Rural Metro Fire crews are actively battling a structure and recycling yard fire Friday.
Posted at 5:36 PM, Jun 18, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rural Metro Fire crews are actively battling a structure and recycling yard fire Friday evening.

Around 2:30 p.m., crews responded to the fire near Wilmot and Sahuarita roads, according to fire officials. Tucson Fire crews are also assisting in containing the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was immediately released.

