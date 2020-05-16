Menu

Rural Metro Fire crews battle fire at abandoned structure near Palo Verde

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a structure fire near the southside Friday evening.
Posted at 1:15 PM, May 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-16 16:15:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a structure fire near the southside Friday evening.

RMF says firefighters responded to the area of Palo Verde and Alvord roads around 10 p.m. after multiple 911 reports were made.

Upon arrival, crews found a structure fully engulfed in flames, according to RMF. Firefighters were able to contain the flames within ten minutes and were able to prevent the fire from extending to nearby structures.

RMF says the building had been abandoned for an unknown period of time and it appears it had been used by homeless groups.

The cause of the fire is suspicious, but is still under investigation.

