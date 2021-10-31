Rural Metro Fire crews battle building fire near 44th Street and Palo Verde

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rural Metro Fire crews battled a building fire in Tucson late Saturday evening.

Crews responded to the area of 44th Street and Palo Verde for a report of flames coming from a building, fire officials say. Once crews arrived on scene, flames were visible through the roof of the building.

Crews began containing the fire with master water streams, fire officials say. The fire was contained within 30 minutes of arrival.

There were no reported damages to nearby structures.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to the cause of the fire.

----

