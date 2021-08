TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Time to break out the moist towelettes for a new barbecue joint in Tucson.

Rudy's Real Texas Bar-B-Q is going up at the Tucson Marketplace. That's located at 2100 E. Ajo way.

A spokesperson for the restaurant says many Tucsonans make special trips to their Chandler location for the food and ask why not Tucson?

There are three Rudy's spots in Arizona already, located in Chandler, Tolleson, and Gilbert.

The new restaurant will bring 90 jobs to start. You can apply anytime.