Rotary tree planting community service project in Jacome Park

TUCSON, Ariz. - Rotary District 5500 in Southern Arizona planted trees this morning in downtown Tucson's Jacome Park.

The tree planting community service project is in partnership with Tucson Clean and Beautiful.

Trees remove carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from the air, which scientists say slows global warming.

Rotary President Ian Riseley says environmental degradation and global climate change are serious threats to everyone, so environmental sustainability "is, and must be, everyone's concern."

Riseley challenged every Rotary club to make a difference by planting a tree for each of its members between the start of the Rotary year on July 1st and Earth Day on April 22.