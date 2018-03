TUCSON, Ariz. - After more than a decade without the Connor's - the family that had a little bit of all of us in them will brace our televisions once again.

The revival of Roseanne is back!

University of Arizona Associate Professor, Barbara Selznick explains the evolution of families in television. "They have to be people that you feel something for or something your feel is telling you about the world. Roseanne told people about the world especially in the late 80's and into the 90's when economic times weren't great for a lot of people."

Roseanne came into home's week after week for more than a decade. Selznick says, it's because the family was far from perfect.

"When Roseanne came out it was exciting because there was a family that had a messy house, they fought," says Selznick.

The family comes back as the same cast and with grandchildren!

Rosanne will air Tuesday, March 27th at 7 pm.