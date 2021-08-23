Rollover crash closes multiple lanes on I-10 near 22nd Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A rollover crash has closed Interstate 10 near 22nd Street in Tucson Monday, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

Multiple lanes are closed at milepost 259, near 22nd and Starr Pass Boulevard.

MULTIPLE LANES CLOSED TUCSON



I-10 EB near 22nd Street in Tucson: Multiple lanes are closed for a crash at MP 259.



Check your route before you head out with the ADOT Alerts and AZ511 apps: https://t.co/MxTvyyEdpM#tucson pic.twitter.com/Bo4HiBABnZ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 23, 2021

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is on scene.

A rollover accident on I-10 eastbound between Congress and 22nd is significantly slowing traffic - avoid the area, DPS is on scene — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 23, 2021

