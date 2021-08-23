Watch
Rollover crash closes multiple lanes on I-10 near 22nd Street

Posted at 2:11 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 17:11:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A rollover crash has closed Interstate 10 near 22nd Street in Tucson Monday, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

Multiple lanes are closed at milepost 259, near 22nd and Starr Pass Boulevard.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is on scene.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

