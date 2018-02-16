No bull: Rodeo starts Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. - On Saturday the 93rd annual Fiesta de los Vaqueros kicks off! Over the next week, more than 1,000 horses will participate in the Tucson Rodeo, outnumbering the more than 600 contestants. 3,000 kids will attend a rodeo education class when they have time off school.

Since 1925, this has been one of Tucson's biggest events celebrating our heritage, and it's one of the top 25 rodeos in the country. The stadium is ready for 11,000 spectators over the next week!

The cowgirls and cowboys will be here to compete in 6 rodeo performances Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 11 a.m. each day. Rodeo activities start at 12:30 p.m.

The first event is mutton bustin', then the 6 to 15 year olds for the Justin Junior Rodeo. The pro-rodeo will kick off at 2 p.m.

Events like bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

There are more than 600 professionals competing for a $450,000 purse.

Each night after the rodeo, don't forget the Coors Barn Dance! Tickets for the rodeo range from $15 to $31, and you can get them online here.