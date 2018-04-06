TUCSON, Ariz. - Get ready to rock out! The 19th annual KFMA Day music festival is Saturday, April 14th at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.

This year's concert line-up includes Stone Temple Pilots, A Perfect Circle, Jonathan Davis, 10 Years, Two Feet and Vista Kicks.

General admission tickets are $45 at KFMA.com and any Tucson-area Pizza Huts. Prices will go up to $55 on the day of the event and will only be available at the Kino Box Office starting at 10:30 a.m..

The parking lot opens at 9 a.m. and costs $7 per vehicle. Gates will open at noon and the first show will kick-off at 1 p.m..

The Kino Sports Complex's clear bag policy will be in effect. Visitors can carry belongings in:

A one gallon freezer bag.

A clutch purse no larger than 4.5"x6.5"

Or a clear bag no larger than 12"x6"x12"

For more information about the event click here.