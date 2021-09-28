Robotics pilot coming to 20 Pima County classrooms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Robots are headed to 20 Pima County classrooms this school year.

The Edison Robotics pilot will roll out mostly in the Amphitheater Unified School District, but Tucson Unified and Marana Unified schools will also participate, according to DaNel Hogan, STEMAZing project director.

She said the program will offer extra tools students can use in their lives.

“This program is about engaging students to learn how to program and engineer solutions to programs that they can identify in their everyday life,” she said.

Hogan said the pilot will not only be fun but will also empower students in the STEM field.

“We need to develop the problem solving and critical thinking skills of our students so they can solve these problems and come up with the really creative and unique solutions that they have stuck inside their heads that we need to unleash," she explained.

The program cost $26,000, but it didn’t dent the school’s pockets. Local real estate agent Lisa Bayless funded the project, according to Hogan.

“Coding is critically important and it’s becoming much more in demand in terms of careers especially in stem,” said Hogan.

While it's just a pilot, for now, the team behind hopes it will be county wide.

“Oftentimes students don’t get coding experience until they’re in middle school or even high school if ever at all,” explained Hogan.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

