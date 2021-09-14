Watch
Robles Ranch Community Center set to reopen

After closing temporarily at the end of July, Robles Ranch Community Center is reopening.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 09:36:19-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After closing temporarily at the end of July, Robles Ranch Community Center is reopening.

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) will offer an after-school program at the community center, which is located at 16150 W. Ajo Highway.

The program’s hours are 2-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is open to children in kindergarten through the fifth grade.

Registration begins Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6 a.m., and the first day of the program is Sept. 20. Registration is online-only.

The community center’s computer lab is also now open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Other programs are set to restart in the future.

