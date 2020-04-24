Robbery suspect who stabbed TPD K9 Blitz sentenced to 18 years

TUCSON, Ariz. — A bank robbery suspect who stabbed a police K9 last May was sentenced Thursday.

According to Arizona Superior Court, Frank Keanu Garcia, 19, will serve 18 years for armed robbery and interference with a working service animal.

Police say Garcia had been on the run for days and was considered armed and dangerous following a bank robbery. After learning he was hiding in a neighborhood near Swan and Pima, Blitz went after the suspect.

“I lost sight of Blitz around a corner of a trailer I could see he was being punched, but I couldn't see what I learned later on, which was once we apprehended him there was a knife on the ground,” said Officer Mike Doyle.

Doyle says Blitz held Garcia down despite bleeding from the neck. Once he pulled his friend off they got him help.

Blitz was able to return to work within a couple weeks after being checked over by a veterinarian.