Roads around Marana's municipal complex to close Monday, Nov. 27, through Dec. 4

Plan ahead if you have business at the Marana Municipal Complex on the north end of Marana this week.

Parts of two streets surrounding the complex, Marana Main Street and West Civic Center Drive will be closed to all traffic starting Monday, Nov. 27, all the way through to Monday, Dec. 4.

The closures are to accommodate preparations for the Marana Holiday Festival and Christmas Tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 2, according to information on the Town of Marana website. The Holiday Fest will take place from from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will include, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a mistletoe market, community performances, holiday train rides, the lighting of a 45-foot tall Christmas tree at 6 p.m. and more.

The stop for Sun Shuttle route 413 and the Marana/Avra Valley dial-a-ride Stop 9 will be temporarily relocated to the corner of Marana Main Street and Bill Gaudette Drive.