Tucson Fire will take on Tucson Police in a Battle of the Badges ice hockey game at the Tucson Arena on Saturday, March 16.

The game is part of a First Responders appreciation night doubleheader and will be followed by a match between the Tucson Roadrunners and the Texas Stars at 7 p.m.

The evening begins at 4:30 p.m. at the arena, 260 S. Church Ave.

Ticket information can be found on the Tucson Roadrunners website.