TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Even though work is mostly complete, traveling on La Canada north of Tangerine will get further restrictive during Amphi's Spring Break.

The Town of Oro Valley has made changes to the median near the Leman Academy to hopefully alleviate slowing on LaCanada during school hours.

The roadway looks complete, but a southbound turn lane has yet to be constructed.

Restrictions for travel will occur between March 13 and March 21.