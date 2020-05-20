Menu

Road work closes stretch of Broadway

Drivers can expect travel lane closures on Euclid and Broadway starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Posted at 7:58 PM, May 19, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Drivers can expect travel lane closures on Euclid and Broadway starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The closure is expected to last 30 days and allows crews to continue working on a new underground storm drain system.  

It's part of the ongoing Broadway-Euclid Avenue to Country Club Road Improvement Project.

The work began back in January and will widen the Broadway to six travel lanes and multiple hawk pedestrian crossings.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

