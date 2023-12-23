Road to Mt. Lemmon closed off

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is closing off the road to Mount Lemmon as of 5:30 on Friday evening.

Deputies say the road up the mountain is closed at the base because conditions are too hazardous.

Due to unsafe travel, only residents and employees are allowed to travel up and down Mt. Lemmon.

Please call (520) 351-3351 to reach the hot line for current road conditions.