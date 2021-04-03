Road improvement project underway along stretch of Miracle Mile

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents on the northwest side are about to see some smoother routes.

A two year road improvement project is underway along Miracle Mile and Oracle Road.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says they'll repave Miracle Mile from I-10 to Oracle and then Oracle to Calle Concordia. But it's not just repaving, the project actually starts with improved driveways and sidewalks along the route.

ADOT official Garin Groff said "We will be improving some intersections and adding some traffic signals. Other areas will get some new LED lights, and other areas will have some significant drainage improvements. There really is a lot more to this project than just that smooth layer of pavement."

ADOT says they're expecting some traffic delays in that area but will mostly be working during low traffic hours.

The project will cost approximately $34 million total and is expected to be finished in April 2023.