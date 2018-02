TUCSON, Ariz. - Cochise county is conducting a road improvement project near Douglas.

People will not be able to park their vehicles on the streets in the Pirtleville area during the project. It is expected to end in mid-March.

The improvement project involves improving road shoulders, patching, and asphalt work, and ultimately a chip seal.

Any vehicles parked on the roadways that are not registered or insured will be removed starting on February 12th.