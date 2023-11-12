ROAD CLOSURE: Oro Valley crash involving multiple vehicles

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department is blocking off multiple lanes in the neighborhood due to a late afternoon Sunday crash.

Officers say two vehicles hit each other near "North Lambert Lane at Autumn Hills."

As of now, police have blocked off the eastbound lanes and one westbound lane.

According to officers, this is not a deadly crash and the area will get cleared soon. However, drivers should avoid North Autumn Hill and West Lambert lanes for the next couple of hours.