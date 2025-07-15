Rise and Grind: Baristas at another Tucson Starbucks vote to unionize

TUCSON, Ariz. — Starbucks workers at the Ina and Oracle, Casas Adobes location have voted unanimously, 16-0, to unionize.

According to Starbucks Workers United, a worker-led unionizing effort, the location is the 11th store in Arizona, and third in Tucson to do so.

Casas Adobes will join more than 600 locations in 45 states and the District of Columbia to unionize.

Marissa van Rhjin, a shift supervisor of three-and-a-half years is happy to see some progress.

“We’ve seen many changes made recently in the interest of the company. Joining the union is our way of holding Starbucks accountable to continue to make changes in the interest of our partners as well,” said van Rhijn. “We are so grateful to our community for supporting us and proud of the partners coming together to win this election unanimously. We are excited to join the fight for a contract and look forward to better working conditions for all partners."

Starbucks issued a statement regarding the unionization vote at Ina and Oracle.

"At Starbucks, our success starts and ends with our partners (employees). We respect our partners right to choose, through a fair and democratic process, to be represented by a union or not to be represented by a union, and will continue to work together to make Starbucks the best job in retail. Hourly partners receive pay above industry average and best-in-class benefits, together worth an average of $30 per hour for those who work at least 20 hours per week. Since last April Starbucks and Workers United have held more than nine bargaining sessions over 20 days and three mediation sessions over five days with a federal mediator. We’ve reached over thirty (30) meaningful agreements on hundreds of topics Workers United delegates told us were important to them."

