Rio Rico HS recognized as AP District of the Year among small schools

RIO RICO, Ariz. - Rio Rico HS has been recognized as AP District of the Year among small schools -- 3000 students or less.

The award is given for increasing access to AP courses and academic performance.

State Superintendent Diane Douglas and a representative from the College Board attended an assembly this morning.

Superintendent David Verdugo said, "we are on our way to being the best district in Arizona."

Verdugo said the district is committed to paying for every student who takes AP exams.

He said, "The secret sauce of our success begins with teachers," who stepped up to the challenge.

The high school also received the Cambridge National School District of the Year.

Diane Douglas told those attending the assembly "I couldn't be prouder of the recognition you've received."

She said about teachers in the state, "You get the recognition you deserve, but not the pay and I promise to continue to advocate for that."